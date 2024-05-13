Judge Confronts Persistent Delays in Meyiwa Trial

The presiding judge in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has addressed the case’s continued delays after several lengthy postponements.

The case started on Monday after nearly two weeks to allow the state to provide the defence with outstanding evidence.

Despite the lengthy hiatus, the subject was not heard for a full court day.

This year marks ten years since Senzo Meyiwa, the beloved Bafana Bafana captain, was shot at the home of his then-girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

The trial, which has been plagued by several delays and stalling, has reached its second year, and the state has yet to conclude its case.

The defence contended around two weeks ago that the accused was biassed by the state’s slow delivery of critical material, making consultation difficult.

On Monday, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng addressed the complaints.

“It is the prosecutor’s responsibility to ensure that all pertinent information is presented to the presiding officer; it must not be left to the accused, which includes the defence. All court officers are responsible for ensuring that justice is served throughout court proceedings.