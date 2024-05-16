Juba’s Economic Lifeline Cut Off by Conflict in Khartoum

Sudan’s ongoing civil war has been dire to not only Sudan but its neighboring country, South Sudan. The violence from this war caused damage to one of the latter’s major pipelines in February. Since this event, South Sudan has been unable to repair the damage with estimates putting its repair timeline at several months. Oil is South Sudan’s primary export, which means that the damage to its pipeline has limited its earnings and, consequently, put its economy in a precarious situation. According to the International Crisis Group (ICG), the consequences of this event will be dire. The think tank predicts that South Sudan will experience worsened food shortages, devalued national currency, an even poorer government, and increased instability and insecurity, among others.



SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS