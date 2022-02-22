Juba’s Class of 2021 Told to Invest in Own Narrative

The head of one of South Sudan’s top private universities says the country’s institutions must invest in research. “There are Europeans who become experts on South Sudan – because South Sudanese don’t write research about South Sudan. We are tired of non-Africans writing research about Africa,” said Chancellor Kenneth Mutuma Wyne to graduating students of Starford International University College of South Sudan. The message at the weekend ceremony resonated with many, including Ruot George Wal Mut, who used to live in a UN refugee camp and has just graduated with a degree in international relations and diplomacy: “It is time for us to believe in ourselves and in our local expertise, and not to rely so much on foreign skills. If this advice is taken seriously and implemented, it will change the situation in South Sudan.” South Sudan’s private universities are considered more competitive than its public ones, but the $200 fee per semester is off limits for most in the country given the dire economic situation.
SOURCE: BBC
