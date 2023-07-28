Jub Jub Insists He Did Not Commit The Crimes He’s Charged With

Presenter and rapper Molemo Maarohanye, also known as Jub Jub, insists he didn’t commit the crimes he is being accused of.

On Thursday, he handed himself over to police in connection with charges of rape, attempted murder, and assault.

He made his first appearance in the Joburg Magistrates Court, where he was granted bail of R10 000, unopposed by the state.

The offences date back to between 2006 and 2010 but the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the first complaint was only opened in 2022, after the complainant was apparently initially turned away by police.

In his affidavit in support of bail, though, Maarohanye has questioned the timing.

He has also suggested an ulterior motive could be at play although admits this is mere “speculation”.

He insists he did not commit any of the alleged offences he’s charged with, and described the accusations against him as “false”.

The case returns to court on 24 August.

Maarohanye previously served four years in prison for a culpable homicide conviction linked to a crash involving a group of school children.