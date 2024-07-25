JSE She Invests 2024: Empowering Women To Invest For A Prosperous Future

All roads lead to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on 17 August for the seventh edition of the annual #JSESheInvests event, a distinctive investment and empowerment initiative for women. The event has been promoting financial literacy for seven successive years and continues to inspire women on their investment journey. This year’s event will focus on equipping women with the tools and knowledge to build prosperous investment portfolios and more importantly, investing for a prosperous tomorrow.

Studies show that women make over 70% of household buying decisions and feel a bigger sense of responsibility to spend their money responsibly. However, they often shy away from investments often due to lack of knowledge and confidence. Despite the wealth gap between men and women narrowing, many women still don’t feel adequately equipped to make the right decisions that will ensure financial growth and retirement protection.

In response to this and in an effort to bridge the investment gap, #JSESheInvests was initiated to create a holistic approach to make the investment landscape accessible for women. Ultimately, it was born out of a need to further women’s economic empowerment and broaden financial literacy.

The highly anticipated 2024 edition of #JSESheInvests will take place on Saturday, 17 August, with a stellar line-up of keynote speakers, informative panel discussions, engaging Q&A sessions and awesome prizes that will be up for grabs. The programme features prominent speakers including the JSE Group CEO, Leila Fourie; DJ, Producer and businesswoman, DJ Zinhle; Comedian and actress, Tumi Morake; various heads of department at the JSE representing SME as well as Capital Markets, and many more experts from various financial services fields.

By bringing together accomplished female entrepreneurs, industry experts and inspiring leaders in finance, the #JSESheInvests is geared towards equipping women with the skills necessary to navigate financial services.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the seventh instalment of She Invests and look forward to engaging with women on how they can unlock new opportunities for themselves to either start or pivot their investment journey. As the JSE, we appreciate the unique role that we play as an exchange in driving economic inclusion and playing our part to level the playing field to enable the entry of women in investments and financial markets,” says Vuyo Lee, Director of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at the JSE.

“We remain committed to supporting the educational needs of women who are either novice or seasoned investors as they continue on their investment journeys,” concluded Lee.

Few things are as important as advancing the economic participation of women, and the JSE is committed to empowering women with the knowledge and confidence they need to make informed investment decisions.

Women who want to be part of the #JSESheInvests movement and also network with likeminded women can buy tickets via this link, click here. The JSE has also made a provision for online attendees who are based in other provinces and unable to attend in-person.