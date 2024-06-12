SME owners in Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Free State are encouraged to apply to participate in the JSE Rise Capital Matching Roadshow

Building on its successful debut in the Western Cape last year, the JSE Rise Capital Matching Roadshow is poised to expand its reach in 2024, welcoming Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) from the Eastern Cape and Free State to participate.

This initiative – now covering other provinces – offers a significant opportunity for small and medium sized businesses, who meet the specified criteria, to connect with potential funders – facilitating access to critical funding, networking and development resources aimed at fostering business growth and market access.

“Having recognised the hurdles our SMEs confront in today’s economic landscape, the JSE has been proactive in supporting their growth and fostering broader economic development across South Africa. The JSE Rise Capital Matching Roadshow exemplifies our continued commitment to nurturing a uniquely South African business ecosystem,” said Cleola Kunene, Head: SME Development at the JSE.

The Roadshow represents a collaboration between the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), various government institutions, funding bodies and economic development organisations to facilitate funding access for SMEs in South Africa.

During the event, companies that have successfully completed the initial Funding Readiness Programme will have the opportunity to engage directly with prospective funders. Matches are carefully made based on the specific funding needs of the SMEs and the strategic mandates of the funders. This crucial Capital Matching Day, held in each participating region, serves as a pitch day, offering direct access to key decision-makers in funding.

The Roadshow is an initiative of JSE Rise, an SME Development solution from the JSE Group. This platform is designed to support small, medium and large enterprises primed for growth – helping them to scale up by increasing market share, accessing funding and enhancing their competitiveness.

Last year, in collaboration with the Western Cape Government’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism (DEDAT) the JSE launched the three-year programme aimed at enhancing capital access for SMEs in the province. Of the 52 SMEs that participated, 33 secured funding totalling R230 million. This year, in collaboration with Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA) and Small Enterprise Finance Agency, the initiative will expand to more provinces, which aims to broaden the JSE’s efforts in uplifting South Africa’s key economic players.

“Access to capital remains one of the top three challenges for small and medium enterprises in South Africa. We are excited to expand this programme across three provinces in the efforts of creating jobs-rich, inclusive, sustainable and resilient provincial economies,” concludes Kunene.

Capital providers offered a range of Capital Matching solutions, including debt financing, invoice and purchase order financing, equity options for angel and venture capital investors, Enterprise Supply Development (ESD) and grant funding.

If your company is seeking capital and aims to create employment in any of the three provinces, the Roadshow presents an excellent opportunity to connect with ideal capital providers for business growth.

For detailed information and to submit your application, please visit https://www.jse.co.za/services/jse-rise/sme-capital-matching-initiative.