JSE Announces Winners Of The 22nd Annual Spire Awards

South Africa’s leading capital market participants were celebrated for their client and solutions-focused service at the prestigious 22nd Annual JSE Spire Awards ceremony that was held last night in Johannesburg.

Recognised as the benchmark of excellence within South Africa’s financial market landscape, the JSE Spire Awards, now celebrating their 22nd year, are dedicated to acknowledging the outstanding achievements of market participants who excel in client service, innovative solutions and overall market contribution.

The event brought together the luminaries of the finance industry, and was attended by traders, analysts, banks and senior financial market professionals.

“We extend our heartiest congratulations to all the winners of the 22nd Annual Spire Awards. These accolades not only recognise the winners’ commitment to excellence but also inspire a competitive and transparent market environment, fostering growth and efficiency across South Africa’s capital markets,” said Thembi Mda-Maluleka, Head of Bonds, Currencies and Interest Rates Derivatives at the JSE.

The awards are judged across 39 categories including the Bond Market, Interest Rate Derivatives Market, Currency Derivatives Market and Commodity Derivatives Market. This year, Standard Bank delivered a noteworthy performance, claiming top honours in a third of all categories, including the highly coveted ‘Best Fixed Income & Forex House’ division.

Other notable winners included ABSA CIB, Rand Merchant Bank, Nedbank, Peresec Derivatives, and Tradition – all of whom secured wins in more than one category.

The full list of winners is as follows:

AwardWinner
Best Broker: Agricultural Derivatives ResearchRobinson Mulder De Waal Fin Services
Best Broker: Commodity OptionsBVG Commodities
Best Commodity Broker: Physical DeliveriesCJS Securities
Best Broker: Commodity DerivativesBVG Commodities
Best Market Making Team: Cash Settled Commodity DerivativesRand Merchant Bank
Best Research Team: AfricaStandard Bank
Best Research Team: ForexABSA CIB
Best Research Team: CreditStandard Bank
Best Research Team: EconomicsStandard Bank
Best Research Team: Fixed IncomeABSA CIB
Best Agency Broker: Listed Interest Rate DerivativesPeresec Derivatives
Best Inter Dealer Broker: Interest Rate DerivativesTradition
Best Market Making Team: Listed Interest Rate DerivativesRand Merchant Bank
Best Sales Team: Interest Rate DerivativesStandard Bank
Best Market Making Team: Interest Rate DerivativesStandard Bank
Best Agency Broker: Listed FX FuturesPeresec Derivatives
Best Agency Broker: Listed FX OptionsTradition
Best Market Making Team: On-Screen Listed FX DerivativesRand Merchant Bank
Best Sales Team: FX and FX DerivativesStandard Bank
Best Market Making Team: FX & FX FuturesStandard Bank
Best Market Making Team: FX OptionsStandard Bank
Best Agency Broker: BondsPrescient Securities
Best Inter Dealer Broker: Bonds as voted by Agency BrokersTradition
Best Inter Dealer Broker: Bonds as voted by BanksTradition
Best Structuring Team: Fixed Income\Inflation\Credit\FXStandard Bank
Best Structured Notes IssuerStandard Bank
Best Debt Origination TeamRand Merchant Bank
Best Team: Credit BondsRand Merchant Bank
Best Team: Inflation Linked BondsRand Merchant Bank
Best Repo TeamRand Merchant Bank
Best Sales Team: BondsNedbank
Best Bond ETP Market-MakerNedbank
Best Market Making Team: Government BondsNedbank
Best IDB: Fixed IncomeTradition
Best Research HouseABSA CIB
Best Interest Rate Derivative HouseStandard Bank
Best Forex HouseStandard Bank
Best Bond HouseRand Merchant Bank
Best Fixed Income & Forex HouseStandard Bank

