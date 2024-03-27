South Africa’s leading capital market participants were celebrated for their client and solutions-focused service at the prestigious 22nd Annual JSE Spire Awards ceremony that was held last night in Johannesburg.

Recognised as the benchmark of excellence within South Africa’s financial market landscape, the JSE Spire Awards, now celebrating their 22nd year, are dedicated to acknowledging the outstanding achievements of market participants who excel in client service, innovative solutions and overall market contribution.

The event brought together the luminaries of the finance industry, and was attended by traders, analysts, banks and senior financial market professionals.

“We extend our heartiest congratulations to all the winners of the 22nd Annual Spire Awards. These accolades not only recognise the winners’ commitment to excellence but also inspire a competitive and transparent market environment, fostering growth and efficiency across South Africa’s capital markets,” said Thembi Mda-Maluleka, Head of Bonds, Currencies and Interest Rates Derivatives at the JSE.

The awards are judged across 39 categories including the Bond Market, Interest Rate Derivatives Market, Currency Derivatives Market and Commodity Derivatives Market. This year, Standard Bank delivered a noteworthy performance, claiming top honours in a third of all categories, including the highly coveted ‘Best Fixed Income & Forex House’ division.

Other notable winners included ABSA CIB, Rand Merchant Bank, Nedbank, Peresec Derivatives, and Tradition – all of whom secured wins in more than one category.

The full list of winners is as follows: