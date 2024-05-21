JSC To Interview Justice Mandisa Maya For Chief Justice Position

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is scheduled to interview current Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya for the Chief Justice role on Monday.

This comes before Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s planned retirement in August.

In February, President Cyril Ramaphosa nominated Maya as the only candidate for the position.

However, before her appointment, he must consult with the JSC.

Previously, as the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Maya was the JSC’s preferred candidate for the role, but the final decision rested with the president, who chose then Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Maya was then appointed as Zondo’s deputy. However, her succession was not guaranteed.

As the sole nominee this time, she must still undergo an interview with the JSC, which will then advise President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ultimately, the decision is the president’s to make. But with Ramaphosa’s support and assuming she secures the JSC’s endorsement – again – Maya seems to be a strong candidate for the position.