JSC Recommends Suspension Of Judges

13 hours ago 1 min read

The Judicial Service Commission has recommended the suspension of Judges Tshifhiwa Maumela and Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi.

This is after complaints were made against them regarding failure to deliver numerous reserved judgments.

The JSC says the judges could face gross incompetence or gross misconduct charges if enough prima facie evidence is found against them.

The Commission says it will advise the President of its decision.

In addition, that Judges Maumela and Mngqibisa-Thusi finalise all matters before them.

Judge is currently presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

