JSC Recommends Suspension Of Judges

The Judicial Service Commission has recommended the suspension of Judges Tshifhiwa Maumela and Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi.
This is after complaints were made against them regarding failure to deliver numerous reserved judgments.
The JSC says the judges could face gross incompetence or gross misconduct charges if enough prima facie evidence is found against them.
The Commission says it will advise the President of its decision.
In addition, that Judges Maumela and Mngqibisa-Thusi finalise all matters before them.
Judge is currently presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
More Stories
Revenge May Have Been Motive For Pietermaritzburg Mass Shooting
ANC SG Slams Winde Over Putin Arrest Comments
Western Cape Premier Vows To Arrest Putin
South Africans Urged To Get Vaccinated Against Flu Ahead Of Winter Season
Avian Flu Outbreak Hits WC, 120,000 Birds Dead
De Ruyter Mum On Implicated Minister
Theranos Founder Holmes Stays Out Of Prison With Appeal
Scopa To Call Gordhan, Mufamadi To Give Evidence On Alleged Corruption At Eskom
Relative Taken In For Soweto boys’ Murder
ANC Adopts Guideline Framework For Coalition Management At Local Government Level
SA Nationals Evacuated From Sudan
Death Toll In Kenyan Starvation Cult Rises To 73 – Police