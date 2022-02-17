JSC Overstepped Mandate With Chief Justice Recommendation – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he was still deciding on who to choose as the country’s next Chief Justice.
He said that the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) merely recommended a preferred candidate and it would now be up to him to make a decision.
Ramaphosa was briefing the media on Wednesday following the debate into the State of the Nation Address (Sona).
The president said that the Judicial Service Commission went beyond its mandate when it recommended Judge Mandisa Maya for the Constitutional Court’s top job.
This followed a controversial interview process which included three other jurists, including Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Ramaphosa said that he was still mulling over the matter.
