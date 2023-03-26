Joshua Baraka is Ugandan Music’s Next Big Thing

Having risen to the number one spot on the Ugandan music charts, Joshua Baraka could very well be the next big thing. Thanks to the popularity of his single ‘Nana’, he’s established himself as someone on the rise in the East African music scene, and he has high hopes for his album’s release this July. With its uplifting lyrics and memorable chorus, Baraka’s smooth vocals and dynamic delivery make “Nana” an undeniable hit. The song has earned him the cover of the Made in Uganda playlist on Spotify, cementing his buzz. Baraka’s musical journey started in church with his mother, he was influenced early on by gospel music and Ugandan artists like Radio & Weasel, among many other “random songs” that inspired him along the way.

OKAYAFRICA

Share with your network!