Jordan Spieth Visits Butch Harmon For Swing Advice

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

28 mins ago 1 min read

Jordan Spieth reportedly met with noted coach Butch Harmon as the 27-year-old attempts to regain his form.

Spieth, who has dropped to No. 84 in the official world golf rankings, is still with longtime coach Cameron McCormick. However, he recently worked with Harmon for validation “that he is on the right path” with his swing changes, according to Golf Digest.

The former world No. 1 has not won since claiming the Open Championship in 2017. Spieth had only two top-10s last year and didn’t finish better than a tie for 46th in any of the three majors. He failed to reach the FedEx Cup playoffs after finishing 107th in the 2019-20 standings.

Spieth ranked 90th in strokes gained tee-to-green and 105th in strokes gained putting in 2020.

Harmon is best known for his work with Tiger Woods from 1993 to 2004. He also worked with the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler before retiring from traveling on the PGA Tour in 2019.

Reuters

