Jordan Keeps Delivering Prime Numbers For New Zealand

New Zealand winger Will Jordan’s hat-trick of tries in Friday’s World Cup semi-final continued his incredible form at the tournament and propelled the All Blacks into the final on the back of a 44-6 triumph over Argentina at the Stade de France.

The 25-year-old right wing has an incredible turn of pace that gives him an x-factor, but it is also his line breaks and the timing of his runs that make him a major weapon for the Kiwis, who romped into a record fifth World Cup final with a one-sided triumph.

Jordan’s try tally in France is eight – two more than the next highest scorer Damian Penaud of already-eliminated France – and equals the record number in a single tournament, set by Jonah Lomu in 1999 and subsequently matched by Bryan Habana in 2007 and Julian Savea in 2015.

But much more impressive is Jordan’s overall record in an All Blacks’ jersey — standing at an incredible 31 tries in 30 matches.

On Friday, he ran 105m, made seven ball carries, three-line breaks and broke three tackles.

His first try started the rout but the last of the three was the best, putting a fitting seal on the victory, as he ran with ball in hand, chipped ahead and then sprinted past the defence to collect the ball and dive over.

“He just showed how good he is at finishing things on,” said coach Ian Foster.

It was a night when one of Jordan’s other major attributes, his aerial skills under high balls, which make him a major defensive asset in the back field, were not tested.

He has not looked back since his debut in the Bledisloe Cup against Australia three years ago, racking up a list of achievements almost as quickly as he propels himself around field.

In 2021 he scored 15 tries in 11 tests, just two shy of Joe Rokocoko’s single-season record and his five tries against Tonga that year was one short of the New Zealand record for the most tries by a player in a test.

Earlier this year, Jordan recommitted himself to New Zealand, as well as home town club Crusaders in Super Rugby, by signing a contract through to the next World Cup cycle in 2027.

“Will is a quality person first and foremost. And his class off the field translates to what we see from him as a player,” added Foster.

Reuters