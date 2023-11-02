Join The Springboks Trophy Tour And Celebration At FNB Stadium For Free

The Springboks has done it again by becoming 4 x World Champions. Let us unite and celebrate this historical event.

Get ready to wear your green and gold and join the celebration at the iconic FNB Stadium this coming Thursday, 2 November at 16:00 for an unforgettable spectacle filled with magic, celebration, and pure joy.

The Springboks’ unwavering commitment to inspiring hope for our proud rainbow nation resonates deeply with us at FNB. This Trophy Tour promises to be a true reflection of the unity and spirit that defines South Africa.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to be part of history and witness the euphoria that comes with celebrating our champions.

As a Bank of #TheChangeables we would like to take this opportunity to thank every player, coach, supporting staff and spectator who has contributed to the success of the Springboks. As FNB we will continue to invest in young talent from grassroots to greatness.

To secure access into FNB Stadium, please get your tickets for FREE, by visiting Ticketpro: https://www.ticketpros.co.za/portal/web/index.php/event/1fd70e12-90b3-eba6-cbb4-653f633d602f