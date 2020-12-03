Join Constantia Glen This Summer For #FeelGood Fridays

Share with your network!

Move and groove to the sounds of live music every Friday at Constantia Glen while enjoying classic, cool climate wines and delicious food on this picturesque, boutique wine estate.

Catch the summer vibes with local artists showcasing their talents every Friday at the tasting room with music kicking off from 17h30 onwards until 11 December 2020. Follow @ConstantiaGlen on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates on who will be performing.

Taking full advantage of the longer sunny days, Constantia Glen has extended its opening hours from 10h00 to 21h00, seven days a week from Friday, 10 December to early January. Constantia Glen will be closed on Christmas Day 25 December 2020 and New Year’s Day 1 January 2021.

Framed by majestic mountain views, the tranquil vineyard setting is the ideal backdrop for a sensory summer indulgence, laid back lunch or dinner while watching the sunset over Constantia Nek.

Book online via http://www.constantiaglen.com to avoid disappointment.

