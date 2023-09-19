Johnnie Walker Rocking The Daisies: A Harmonious Blend Of Music And Equity

Johnnie Walker, headline sponsor at the popular Rocking The Daisies music festival hosted annually in the Cape Town winelands, has placed big bets behind trailblazing women in music and entertainment for the 2023 instalment.

The iconic Scottish whisky brand has a strong track record in culture spaces all over South Africa for its pioneering advocacy for talent previously disadvantaged to their backgrounds and identity. The Johnnie Walker Rocking the Daisies partnership is one area where the adored whisky brand is shifting barriers and opening doors for up-and-coming talent to gain the much deserved spotlight around their craft, no less on the biggest festival platform in Africa.

This year, the iconic brand throws its weight behind the girls with an action-packed campaign spotlighting trailblazing women DJ’s. All the excitements kicks off with an exhaustive publicity tour for the selected artists on the biggest entertainment publications and hot-in-culture spaces in the country. Followed by the official #JWRTD countdown Spotify takeover, where festival goers and groovers alike will be able to enjoy the sonic tunes of the selected artists with specially curated playlists that give listeners an insight into the lens of the artist and what to anticipate at the festival.

Alongside all the press attention for the hottest women DJ’s, Johnnie Walker in partnership with SheSaid.so and Steyn Entertainment, will be launching a new learnership programme that offers women, the LGBTQIA+ community and non-binary people a year-long programme that brings them into the centre of events management at Johnnie Walker and Steyn Entertainment (organizers of the Rocking the Daisies festival).

The spotlight will shine even brighter for these artists on festival weekend where they will get a chance to show off their disc jockey stills at the super deluxe Johnnie Walker Flavour Lounge at Rocking the Daisies.

“For us, the #KeepWalking mantra is an inclusive journey because it embodies the journey of progress, regardless of one’s background. Just as every step forward is a triumph, every individual, irrespective of gender, orientation, or identity, contributes to our shared journey of advancement. This is why when we partner with iconic platforms, we ensure that our footprint not only steps forward with the hottest in culture voices, but those voices are reflective of every face and diversity in our society”, said Senior Brand Manager at Johnnie Walker SA, Tebogo Khaba.

Stay on the lookout for all the coming excitement and join the conversation across our social media pages at @johnniewalkersa or use the hashtags #KeepWalkingSA and/or #JWRTD.