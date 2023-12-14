Johnnie Walker Celebrates The Springbok’s Champions

As the country gears up to enjoy and reminisce the Springboks World Cup victory with the declared Public Holiday falling on the 15th of December 2023, Mercedes Benz has partnered with SARU to host an intimate brunch celebration alongside the Springboks players, technical and coaching teams on the 14th of December 2023 at their Menlyn Main Dealership.

The holiday not only marks the celebration of the Springboks win, but we also highlight the significant sporting milestone of winning more times than any other nation. The true essence of this triumph lies not only in the records but in the profound symbolism embedded in their victory. The Springboks’ success serves as a powerful testament to resilience and determination, the ethos of ‘Keep Walking’ from Johnnie Walker which resonances in the Springbok journey.

The Springboks inspire us to push boundaries, break barriers, and achieve greatness. This victory stands not only as a testament to athletic excellence but also as a powerful reminder that, in the pursuit of success, the journey is as significant as the destination. Johnnie Walker champions the Springboks for embodying the spirit of ‘Keep Walking’ and leaving an incredible mark for the world to see.