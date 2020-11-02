John Steenhuisen Wins DA Leadership Race

Share with your network!

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced John Steenhuisen as its new leader.

Steenhuisen was elected at the party’s two-day virtual congress.

The party’s leadership race was a hotly contested one between Steenhuisen and Mbali Ntuli.

The DA Released a statement, which can be read below.

We are delighted to announce the results of the Leadership Elections which took place at the Democratic Alliance (DA) elective Federal Congress 2020.

Voting for Leadership Candidates took place using the online OpaVote platform and this system worked well. The election results were compliant with all DA election requirements and rules. They were signed off by us, as presiding officers, as well as the candidates’ party agents and also a professional audit firm who acted as independent external auditors and who oversaw the voting process.

All individuals who observed voting consider the elections free and fair.

This Congress was not only the largest, but also the most accessible and participatory Congress in the history of the DA. We thank all delegates for their participation, their compliance with the rules of our internal democracy, which remains healthy, strong and vibrant.

The results of the elections are as follows:

Federal Leader:

John Steenhuisen, with 80% of votes cast.

Federal Chairperson:

Dr. Ivan Meyer, elected uncontested.

Deputy Federal Chairpersons:

1st Deputy: Refiloe Nt’Sekhe,

2nd Deputy: Anton Bredell,

3rd Deputy: Jacques Smalle.

Chairperson of the Federal Council

Helen Zille, with 69% of votes cast.

Deputy Chairpersons of the Federal Council

James Masango and Thomas Walters, elected uncontested.

Chairperson of Federal Finance:

Dr Dion George, elected uncontested.

We extend our congratulations to all duly elected candidates. The DA now enters an exciting new chapter and will deliver real hope and real change to the people of South Africa, now.

