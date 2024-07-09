John Hlophe To Represent MK Party On The JSC

Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party parliamentary leader John Hlophe has been appointed to represent Parliament on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Hlophe’s appointment to the JSC follows the passage of a motion in the National Assembly, in which his party nominated him for the position.

However, the Democratic Alliance (DA), Freedom Front (FF) Plus, and African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) opposed the motion. They cited concerns regarding Hlophe’s impeachment as a judge by the same assembly that approved his nomination.

On the JSC, Hlophe will serve alongside figures such as DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach and Julius Malema.