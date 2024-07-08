Joburg’s MMC for Human Settlements Resigns Abruptly

City of Joburg’s Human Settlements MMC, Anthea Leitch, has resigned abruptly, announced Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda on Monday. Leitch, a dedicated figure in the City’s governance for over two years, notably championed efforts to tackle housing challenges. The specifics prompting her sudden departure remain undisclosed as of now. Gwamanda praised Leitch for her unwavering leadership and steadfast commitment to advancing housing solutions within the metro.