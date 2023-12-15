Joburg Water Says Systems Are Looking ‘Healthy’

Joburg Water says its daily mitigation strategies are yielding positive results.

Officials say reservoir levels in Sandton and Bryanston have stabilised after residents battled with dry taps.

Although water has been restored, residents fear lack of maintenance could lead to more outages.

The Joburg Environment and Infrastructure Department says while it has no permanent solution to the crisis, measures are in place to ease it.

Joburg water says most of its Sandton reservoirs are steadily recovering while its Commando system remains under severe strain.