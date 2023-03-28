iAfrica

Joburg Water Blames Constant Power Failures For Water Crisis

Image: Pixabay
14 hours ago 1 min read

Joburg Water is blaming constant power failures for the city’s water crisis.

Residents in parts of Johannesburg have been experiencing water shortages for nearly two weeks now.

Frustrated Robertsham residents staged a protest during mayor Thapelo Amad’s media briefing in Braamfontein at the weekend.

Joburg Water’s Managing Director Ntshavheni Mukwevho says vandalism at the utility’s ageing pipelines is exacerbating the situation.

”We’ve been engaging with our bulk supplier, what compounded the issue is vandalism at one of our pipeline,” he said.

Share