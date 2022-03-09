Joburg To Create Anti-Vandalism Police Unit

Johannesburg will soon have a police unit dedicated to the vandalism of infrastructure.
Around 120 traffic lights were damaged between December and January.
It will cost the city about R37-million to fix them.
Transport MMC Funzela Ngobeni said the unit will be called Infrastructure Protection Unity under JMPD.
“It’s going to be on the same level as K9-unit with your land invasion unit.
“We want to give proper support so that we can focus on infrastructure on vandalism. It is a big issue to the economy, we need to face it head-on and we need to put resources behind it.”
