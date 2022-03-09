iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Joburg To Create Anti-Vandalism Police Unit

Police car/van. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.

6 seconds ago 1 min read

Johannesburg will soon have a police unit dedicated to the vandalism of infrastructure.

Around 120 traffic lights were damaged between December and January.

It will cost the city about R37-million to fix them.

Transport MMC Funzela Ngobeni said the unit will be called Infrastructure Protection Unity under JMPD.

“It’s going to be on the same level as K9-unit with your land invasion unit.

“We want to give proper support so that we can focus on infrastructure on vandalism. It is a big issue to the economy, we need to face it head-on and we need to put resources behind it.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

AfriForum Demands Driver’s Licence Grace Period Extension

1 min ago
1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 4 Rolling Blackouts

6 mins ago
2 min read

SA Reports 1 436 New COVID-19 Case

22 mins ago
1 min read

Gauteng Health Pays Medical Interns

23 hours ago
1 min read

SIU, Digital Vibes To Go Before Tribunal

23 hours ago
1 min read

SACAA Probing Kulula Flight’s Engine Failure

24 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 801 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

24 hours ago
1 min read

WC hospitals Returning To Normal As COVID-19 Cases Stabilise

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Defends SA Stance On War In Ukraine

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 147 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

ANC Lashes out at MultiChoice’s RT suspension

3 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 1 735 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Joburg To Create Anti-Vandalism Police Unit

6 seconds ago
1 min read

AfriForum Demands Driver’s Licence Grace Period Extension

1 min ago
1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 4 Rolling Blackouts

6 mins ago
2 min read

SA Reports 1 436 New COVID-19 Case

22 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer