Joburg Threatens Eskom With Legal Action

Eskom power
7 seconds ago 1 min read

The City of Johannesburg is threatening to take legal action against Eskom over the latest round of blackouts.

Eskom announced on Saturday that power cuts would take place until 5am on Monday.

The embattled power utility says this is due to a shortage of generation capacity.

Eskom has also attributed this crisis to breakdowns and trips at various power stations.

But the City of Johannesburg deems this unacceptable.

It says it recently reached an agreement with the Kelvin Power Station for additional electricity.

The City is accusing Eskom of having no intention to serve the people of Johannesburg.

