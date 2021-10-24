Joburg Threatens Eskom With Legal Action

The City of Johannesburg is threatening to take legal action against Eskom over the latest round of blackouts.
Eskom announced on Saturday that power cuts would take place until 5am on Monday.
The embattled power utility says this is due to a shortage of generation capacity.
Eskom has also attributed this crisis to breakdowns and trips at various power stations.
But the City of Johannesburg deems this unacceptable.
It says it recently reached an agreement with the Kelvin Power Station for additional electricity.
The City is accusing Eskom of having no intention to serve the people of Johannesburg.
More Stories
NICD Reports 449 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Sama Wants Boosters For Health Workers
NICD Reports 517 New COVID-19 Cases
Officials Involved In Digital Vibes Saga To Face The Music – Phaahla
Zondo Refutes Fraser’s Claims
I Never Left The Political Sphere – Mlambo-Ngcuka
NICD Reports 520 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Task Team Probing KZN Political Violence Has Arrested Over 200 Suspects – Cele
Zuma Set To Reveal Details Of Criminal Complaint Against Downer
Warring Soweto Taxi Associations Agree To ‘Ceasefire’
NICD Reports 453 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
SAHPRA Satisfied With Vaccine Safety For Teens