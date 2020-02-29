Joburg Residents Urged To Avoid Low-Lying Areas

With sustained downpours expected to continue across vast parts of Gauteng today, the Joburg Emergency Services is calling on residents in the city to avoid low-lying areas.

The rains which began yesterday afternoon caused delays on the roads and stoked fears of prolonged disruption.

Last month, heavy downpours left a trail of destruction in areas including Alexandra as well as Orlando in Soweto, where trees were toppled over, homes were flooded and many displaced.

The damage caused yesterday is still being assessed.

EWN