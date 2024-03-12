Joburg On Brink Of Water Supply Catastrophe

Rand Water is downplaying supply shortages in parts of Joburg, saying it’s due to increased demand.

But action group WaterCan believes the city is on the brink of a catastrophic water supply crisis.

“What we are seeing now is symptomatic of the kinds of challenges we are facing in the City of Johannesburg,” said WaterCan Executive Manager Ferrial Adam.

“But I think if we look at just across the city, the fact that Joburg Water and the City of Joburg are not talking adequately to the people and we don’t know what’s happening, I think that they don’t have a handle on the issue.”