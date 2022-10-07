Joburg Mayor Says Water Shortage ‘No Cause For Alarm’

Joburg Mayor Dada Morero says that water shortages aren’t cause for alarm.

This comes after water restrictions were imposed as the city’s reservoirs run dry and rolling blackouts continue.

Morero says plans are in place to fix ageing infrastructure.

Meanwhile, several Johannesburg hospitals have made alternative plans to have a water supply in the interim.

Rand Water says it’s doing everything in its power to restore water storage to full capacity.

However, it’s been affected by challenges including power cuts and ailing infrastructure.

