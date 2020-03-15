Sun. Mar 15th, 2020

Joburg Mayor Makhubo Appoints New Chairpersons

EWN

City of Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has appointed new chairpersons for the City’s municipal entities.

Makhubo urged the newly appointed directors of the city-owned structures including the Joburg Road Agency, Pikitup, Joburg Water and City Power to practice ethical conduct.

This comes after only two of the 13 entities received a clean audit in the 2018/19 financial year.

Mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said, “The appointments of the chairpersons and the boards of directors are specifically for ensuring that we create sustainable entities that are fit for purpose and that deliver for the residents of Johannesburg.”

EWN

