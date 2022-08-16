Joburg Film Festival To Return In 2023

Following a two-year hiatus, and as the global film industry recovers, the organisers of the Joburg Film Festival, in partnership with the MultiChoice Group, today announced the return of this leading film festival.



Now in its fifth year, the Joburg Film Festival was born out of the desire to create an exciting and independent platform that not only tells Africa’s stories, but curates, showcases, and rewards local and international excellence in film. Set to showcase some of the finest films from countries across the globe, the Joburg Film festival will run from Thursday, 31st January 2023 to Sunday, 5th February 2023.



The Joburg Film Festival will once again firmly position Joburg as the country’s cultural capital, attracting the best of the best in the industry to the city, further growing cultural tourism in not just Johannesburg but the entire country. As in previous years, the Joburg Film Festival is programmed around four key pillars. In addition to the screening over 60 films including a range of African premieres, the Joburg Film Festival includes a dynamic range of audience and industry initiatives including:



The Film Programme

The Industry Programme

Youth and Audience Development Programme

The Film Society

JBX Content Market



As part of its vision, The Joburg Film Festival prioritises the growth and development of South African and African filmmakers. To that end, a comprehensive development programme including The Youth and Audience Development Programme that focuses largely on providing young filmmakers with opportunities through training, skills transfer, and networking with industry leaders during the programme.



The Joburg Film Festival is also excited to announce a new pillar this year, with the launch of The Film Society. Additionally, a complimentary newly developed content and new-media industry market, JBX, a future-proof market that will connect up-and-coming creators and established entertainment brands with investors, distribution channels, and sponsors. JBX will take place alongside the Joburg Film Festival to build momentum. More details on all programmes will be announced at a later stage.



Joburg Film Festival Executive Director Tim Mangwedi has this to say of the 2023 edition of the Joburg Film Festival, “After two years of extremely challenging times for the film industry, the Joburg Film Festival is excited to be back with an in-person event with an expanded programme. The 2023 edition of the festival will once again attract thousands of visitors to Gauteng, with a focal point of activities at Nelson Mandela Square that will include screenings and industry events. The Joburg Film Festival and JBX Market will once again position Joburg as the film capital of South Africa, with the festival celebrating African stories and the talent of our home-grown filmmakers as we showcase their films alongside those of filmmakers from around the world.”



Once again, the Joburg Film Festival is supported by the Multichoice Group. Collen Dlamini, Group Executive for Corporate Affairs relays how elated the organisation is to continue this partnership with the festival, “MultiChoice is a truly African brand and, as such, telling stories is part of who we are as an organisation. We are therefore extremely excited to bring back the Joburg Film Festival, this partnership will serve as a platform where storytellers from all over the world will come together, and give a renewed light for African storytelling”.



Limited tickets available for sale from November 2022.

Check out our website and socials for the latest updates.



For more information on the Joburg Film Festival 2023, check out

Website www.joburgfilmfestival.co.za

Facebook JoburgFilmFestival

Twitter JoburgFilmFest

Instagram joburg_film_festival

