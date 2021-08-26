Job Mokgoro Resigns As North West Premier

North West premier Job Mokgoro announced his resignation on Thursday.

Mokgoro said he held talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He insists he tried to root out corruption in the province.

“I took the road less travelled as I sought to prioritise the needs of our people over various competing interests. At times, very lonely and riddled with difficulty as we confronted poverty, unemployment and inequality head-on,” Mokgoro said.

“I wish to take this opportunity to thank the people of the North West for their vote of confidence, their support and encouragement over the last three years. https://75bc322dde31cef759989a8ca275ff81.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

“The opportunity to serve the people of the North West would not have arisen if it were not for the ANC, the party that I serve. My gratitude is directed therefore to the ANC, collective leadership headed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.”

The ANC North West interim committee wants to replace Mokgoro with veteran Bushy Maape.

Share with your network!