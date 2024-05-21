Job Crisis Takes Center Stage as South Africans Head to Polls

Hundreds of South Africans flocked to a government-organized job fair in Durban’s Umlazi township, highlighting the nation’s severe unemployment crisis ahead of the May 29 general election. With unemployment at 33% and youth unemployment at 46%, many are disillusioned with the ruling African National Congress (ANC). Attendees, like 37-year-old Mondli Magwaza, express desperation and frustration with the ANC’s broken promises. The job fair, aimed at connecting job seekers with opportunities, reflects the broader economic struggles overshadowing political campaigns. The ANC faces its toughest electoral challenge since 1994, with public dissatisfaction growing. Initiatives to address unemployment, including skills training and job fairs, show some success but are hindered by structural issues from apartheid, economic disparities, and insufficient investment. While political parties offer varied solutions, from the Democratic Alliance’s economic transformation plans to the Economic Freedom Fighters’ nationalization proposals, the job crisis remains a critical issue influencing voter sentiment.



SOURCE: BBC