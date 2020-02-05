JMPD Deploys Officers As Traffic ‘Severely Affected’ By Load Shedding

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on Wednesday said traffic on main routes across the city was severely affected by the latest bout of load shedding.

Stage two rotational power cuts were reintroduced last week Thursday because of a constrained system. The outages were expected to last until at least 6 am on Thursday morning if there were no further breakdowns.

JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said they had deployed officers to help manage the traffic.

“We are still calling on motorists to be extra cautious, as well as patient during these times, and to treat those intersections with extreme caution,” he said.

This week Eskom tried to ease pressure on the roads by halting load shedding during peak hours in the morning and afternoon. But, it had to abandon this plan because it was struggling with capacity.

EWN