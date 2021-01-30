J&J Vaccine Will Prevent Severe Illness – Prof Gray

Trials of Johnson and Johnson’s single-shot Covid-19 vaccine are showing promising results.
Professor Glenda Gray, joint lead investigating officer in the South African part of the trial, says the vaccine will prevent people from getting seriously ill and dying from Covid-19.
The single-dose vaccine was shown to be 85-percent effective in preventing severe disease and death.
Globally, it has been shown to be 66-percent effective in protecting people against contracting the virus, while in South Africa, its effectiveness has been measured at 57-percent.
More Stories
SA Reports 6 141 New COVID-19 Cases
State Capture Witnesses’ Identities Circulated On WhatsApp Groups
Eskom Defends New Pricing Structure
SANDF Allows Hijab As Part Of Uniform
7 150 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
SSA Trained And Funded Zuma’s Private Unit
Teacher Unions Call For Probe Of R431m Cleaning Bill
First Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Set To Arrive On Monday
SA Reports 7 070 New COVID-19 Cases
BATSA Concerned About Increase In Cigarette Robberies
Cosas Vows To Continue Protests
Traditional Healers Encouraged To Get Vaccinated