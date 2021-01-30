iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

J&J Vaccine Will Prevent Severe Illness – Prof Gray

Trials of Johnson and Johnson’s single-shot Covid-19 vaccine are showing promising results.

Professor Glenda Gray, joint lead investigating officer in the South African part of the trial, says the vaccine will prevent people from getting seriously ill and dying from Covid-19.

The single-dose vaccine was shown to be 85-percent effective in preventing severe disease and death.

Globally, it has been shown to be 66-percent effective in protecting people against contracting the virus, while in South Africa, its effectiveness has been measured at 57-percent.

