iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

J&J Vaccine Rollout To Resume Soon – Mkhize

3 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has reassured the nation the Johnson & Johnson roll-out will resume soon.

The COVID-19 vaccine’s rollout was temporarily halted after reports in the United States indicated some J&J recipients developed rare blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

Mkhize said he will make an announcement soon.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has recommended lifting the suspension on the Sisonke study but said there should be better screening and monitoring of participants at high risk of blood-clotting disorders.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

CT Blazes Mostly Contained While Road Closures Still In Place

1 min ago
3 min read

SA Records 744 New Cases As Mkhize Approves WC Rollout

16 mins ago
1 min read

State Capture Commission Not Intimidated – Mosala

1 day ago
1 min read

Cape Town Firefighters Continue To Battle Blaze

1 day ago
1 min read

About 280 000 People Registered For COVID-19 Vaccine

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 089 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

State Capture Inquiry Offices Burgled

2 days ago
2 min read

Raging Fire Moves From Rhodes Memorial To UCT

2 days ago
1 min read

Questions Around Lindani Myeni’s Killing In Hawaii

2 days ago
1 min read

No Major J&J Vaccine Safety Concerns – J&J

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 326 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
5 min read

Prince Philip’s Funeral Underway At Windsor Castle

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

J&J Vaccine Rollout To Resume Soon – Mkhize

3 seconds ago
1 min read

CT Blazes Mostly Contained While Road Closures Still In Place

1 min ago
3 min read

SA Records 744 New Cases As Mkhize Approves WC Rollout

16 mins ago
2 min read

Pick n Pay Offers Free Delivery Of Supplies For UCT Students And Firefighters

19 hours ago