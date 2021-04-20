J&J Vaccine Rollout To Resume Soon – Mkhize

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has reassured the nation the Johnson & Johnson roll-out will resume soon.
The COVID-19 vaccine’s rollout was temporarily halted after reports in the United States indicated some J&J recipients developed rare blood clots after receiving the vaccine.
Mkhize said he will make an announcement soon.
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has recommended lifting the suspension on the Sisonke study but said there should be better screening and monitoring of participants at high risk of blood-clotting disorders.
