J&J Vaccine Rollout To Resume On Wednesday

The Johnson & Johnson Sisonke vaccination programme will resume this Wednesday.
The rollout was put on hold after cases of rare blood clots were reported in six recipients in the US.
But the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority found no evidence of blood clots in this country.
Health authorities say there is a one in a million chance of getting clotting disorders.
Phase one of the vaccination programme, aimed at health workers, is expected to end on 16 May.
Those taking part will be required to give consent again.
Authorities have recommended that pregnant and lactating women be excluded.
More Stories
Health Dept Hopes To Vaccinate 5.5 Million Senior Citizens By June
SA’s My Octopus Teacher Takes Home The Oscar
SA Reports 1 101 New Cases
India Coronavirus Cases Set New Global Record
SAHPRA To Monitor J&J Vaccine Rollout
Lindani Myeni’s Body To Be Repatriated
SA Reports 1 385 New Cases
Willock Strike Earns Newcastle A draw With Liverpool
Public Sector Wage Talks Begin
SA Reports 1 637 New COVID-19 Cases
Mumbai’s Batting Frailties Worry Captain Rohit
Sassa Apologises For Grant Delays