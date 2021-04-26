J&J Vaccine Rollout To Resume On Wednesday

Share with your network!

The Johnson & Johnson Sisonke vaccination programme will resume this Wednesday.

The rollout was put on hold after cases of rare blood clots were reported in six recipients in the US.

But the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority found no evidence of blood clots in this country.

Health authorities say there is a one in a million chance of getting clotting disorders.

Phase one of the vaccination programme, aimed at health workers, is expected to end on 16 May.

Those taking part will be required to give consent again.

Authorities have recommended that pregnant and lactating women be excluded.

