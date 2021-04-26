iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

J&J Vaccine Rollout To Resume On Wednesday

Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Johnson & Johnson Sisonke vaccination programme will resume this Wednesday.

The rollout was put on hold after cases of rare blood clots were reported in six recipients in the US.

But the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority found no evidence of blood clots in this country.

Health authorities say there is a one in a million chance of getting clotting disorders.

Phase one of the vaccination programme, aimed at health workers, is expected to end on 16 May.

Those taking part will be required to give consent again.

Authorities have recommended that pregnant and lactating women be excluded.

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Health Dept Hopes To Vaccinate 5.5 Million Senior Citizens By June

3 hours ago
1 min read

SA’s My Octopus Teacher Takes Home The Oscar

3 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 101 New Cases

3 hours ago
2 min read

India Coronavirus Cases Set New Global Record

1 day ago
1 min read

SAHPRA To Monitor J&J Vaccine Rollout

1 day ago
1 min read

Lindani Myeni’s Body To Be Repatriated

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 385 New Cases

1 day ago
2 min read

Willock Strike Earns Newcastle A draw With Liverpool

2 days ago
1 min read

Public Sector Wage Talks Begin

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 637 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
2 min read

Mumbai’s Batting Frailties Worry Captain Rohit

2 days ago
1 min read

Sassa Apologises For Grant Delays

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

J&J Vaccine Rollout To Resume On Wednesday

3 hours ago
1 min read

Health Dept Hopes To Vaccinate 5.5 Million Senior Citizens By June

3 hours ago
1 min read

SA’s My Octopus Teacher Takes Home The Oscar

3 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 101 New Cases

3 hours ago