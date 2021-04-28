iAfrica

J&J Vaccine Rollout To Resume In SA

10 mins ago 1 min read

The Johnson & Johnson Sisonke vaccination trial is set to resume on Wednesday. 

The vaccination trial was put on hold when government decided to do further studies, after six cases of rare blood clots were reported in the United States.

Almost 300,000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated, with about 200,000 more still to get the jab.

The Sisonke Trial will exclude pregnant or lactating women until further studies are done. 

