J&J Vaccine Is Safe

Share with your network!

The Health Ombudsman has reassured South Africans that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe.

Healthcare workers are due to get the vaccine next week following a temporary halt to the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

80 000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will arrive next week with the company sending further batches soon after that.

J&J says it will initially focus on supplying 17 hospitals.

Share with your network!