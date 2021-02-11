J&J Vaccine Is Safe

The Health Ombudsman has reassured South Africans that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe.
Healthcare workers are due to get the vaccine next week following a temporary halt to the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
80 000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will arrive next week with the company sending further batches soon after that.
J&J says it will initially focus on supplying 17 hospitals.
