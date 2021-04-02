J&J Vaccine Granted Conditional Registration

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority has registered the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after it was found to be effective.
Data shows that the vaccine reduces symptomatic COVID-19 disease by 67 percent.
The vaccine is also said to be 85 percent effective in preventing severe diseases.
Individuals aged 18 and above can be vaccinated with it.
South Africa is expecting to receive more than 30-million J&J vaccines
The first delivery is scheduled for this month.
