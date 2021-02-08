iAfrica

J&J Applies For Emergency Use Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson has submitted applications for emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa.

It could get the green light in the next few days.

Professor Glenda Gray, said that the J&J vaccine was effective in providing protection against the second variant, which was more infectious.

It has emerged that Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine has shown 85% efficacy against severe or critical cases of COVID-19.

Just over 44,300 participants have been enrolled in the clinical trials carried out in the United States, here in South Africa and in Latin America.

One-third of the participants are over 60.

Meanwhile, the head of the Ministerial Advisory Council on Vaccines, Professor Barry Schoub, says they may consider suspending the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

That’s after a Wits University study found that this vaccine appears to be less effective against the variant of the virus discovered in South Africa.

