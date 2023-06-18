iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Jidar-Rabat Street Art Festival Adorns the Capital with Artworks Created by Global Artists 

52 seconds ago 1 min read

Street artists from Morocco and others visiting from aboard spent 10 days in the capital city of Rabat, beautifying it with giant murals as part of the Jidar-Rabat Street Art Festival. Artists from Spain, the Netherlands, Mexico, and Argentina were among the 37 who participated in the event, which kicked off on May 18 and concluded on May 28. Nine buildings were transformed into vibrant canvases, featuring murals that convey messages about protecting the environment and preserving cultural heritage, among other works.

AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

In May, African Startups Emerged from a Two-month Funding Hiatus

2 days ago
1 min read

Understanding the Changing Economics of the African Countryside

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigerian Governor Takes a Gamble with the Naira

2 days ago
1 min read

African States are Looking for Fairer Deals on their Natural Resources

2 days ago
1 min read

Sierra Leone is Officially the Fifth African Country to Grant Starlink an Operating Licence

2 days ago
1 min read

The Continent’s Richest City is Falling Down

2 days ago
1 min read

Swiss Bank Wants Its Past Dealings in Maputo to be Forgotten

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Companies Face Several Legal Challenges Affecting their Businesses in Cameroon

2 days ago
1 min read

Ethiopia’s Investment in Modernizing its Economy is Creating Ample Opportunities for Investors 

2 days ago
1 min read

Egyptian Startup Connects Quality Independents with Brands across the Region  

2 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Peace Efforts with Russia and Ukraine Begin

2 days ago
1 min read

A Proposed Migration deal with Tunisia could Help the North African Nation Avert Economic Collapse

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Jidar-Rabat Street Art Festival Adorns the Capital with Artworks Created by Global Artists 

53 seconds ago
2 min read

Broad Frustrated By ‘Soulless’ Edgbaston Pitch

11 hours ago
3 min read

Fowler Shares U.S. Open Lead Heading Into Blockbuster Final Round

11 hours ago
3 min read

McIlroy Shuts Out The Noise To Stay In U.S. Open Hunt

11 hours ago

Share