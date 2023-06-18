Jidar-Rabat Street Art Festival Adorns the Capital with Artworks Created by Global Artists 

Street artists from Morocco and others visiting from aboard spent 10 days in the capital city of Rabat, beautifying it with giant murals as part of the Jidar-Rabat Street Art Festival. Artists from Spain, the Netherlands, Mexico, and Argentina were among the 37 who participated in the event, which kicked off on May 18 and concluded on May 28. Nine buildings were transformed into vibrant canvases, featuring murals that convey messages about protecting the environment and preserving cultural heritage, among other works.
