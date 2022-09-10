iAfrica

Jesus Misses Out As Brazil Call Up New Faces Before World Cup

REUTERS/Washington Alves

8 mins ago 2 min read

Brazil have left in-form striker Gabriel Jesus out of a 26-man squad for this month’s friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia but Gleison Bremer and Roger Ibanez are included for the first time.

Coach Tite on Friday named his last squad before the World Cup in Qatar with players given their final chance to make the cut for the finals that kick off on Nov. 20.

“These are opportunities to have peace and a sense of justice further ahead (in the final list),” Tite told a news conference.

“I can’t close the national team list now, and then another player may emerge (before the World Cup).”

Jesus’ Arsenal team mates Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes also miss out along with Philippe Coutinho and Dani Alves, while Juventus’ Bremer and AS Roma’s Ibanez could get the chance to make their debuts in defence.

Brazil will play Ghana on Sept. 23 in Le Havre, France and Tunisia in Paris three days later. Brazil are in Group G with Cameroon, Serbia and Switzerland at the World Cup.

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Bremer, Alex Sandro, Danilo (all Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Roger Ibanez (AS Roma), Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Alex Telles (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Casemiro, Fred (both Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United)

Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid), Neymar (Paris Saint Germain), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur), Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr. (both Real Madrid)

