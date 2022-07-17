iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Jessie Duarte Passes Away

Image Supplied

9 seconds ago 1 min read

In a statement, the ANC said deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte died in the early hours of Sunday morning after a months-long battle with cancer.

Duarte was 68 years old.

She had been on medical leave since November last year.

The party expressed its sadness, saying her death is a great loss, not only to her family, ‘but also to the party and the country as a whole’.

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe said this is the worst time for the ANC to lose Duarte.

Mantashe said the governing party is going through difficulties that could be better navigated with someone like Duarte around.

The governing party has described her as a dedicated activist who strived for a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa.

Duarte is set to be buried on Sunday afternoon as per Muslim rites.

Details of her memorial service will be communicated in due course.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

NICD Reports 406 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Cele Says No Arrests Yet For Soweto Tavern Shooting

2 days ago
1 min read

SIU Studying State Capture Report

2 days ago
1 min read

Nzimande Says No To Contesting State Power

2 days ago
antibody testing
1 min read

NICD Reports 482 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Taxpayers Urged To Use Digital Platforms

3 days ago
1 min read

Presidency Refutes Teffo Claims

3 days ago
1 min read

Members Nominated For Leadership Positions Must Declare All Funding Sources – ANC

3 days ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 397 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

NMB Holds Day Zero At Bay

4 days ago
1 min read

Mass Action Forces SARS Branches To Close

4 days ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 493 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Jessie Duarte Passes Away

9 seconds ago
2 min read

McIlroy, Hovland Surge Clear At British Open

11 mins ago
2 min read

Tour de Lose As French Riders Look For Elusive Stage Win

13 mins ago
2 min read

Sensational Eagle And Crowd Lift McIlroy To Top Of Open Leaderboard

16 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer