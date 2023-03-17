iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Jesse Clegg, Majozi, Ross Learmonth And Other Artists Are Set To Perform At ‘A Big Day Out’ Show In April!

1 hour ago 1 min read

This coming April, Ross Learmonth will present to the public ‘A BIG DAY OUT with friends’ show at Millstream Estate in Hartbeespoort; to celebrate the launch of his brand new debut solo album entitled ‘Carousel’. Joining him on the stage will be a few of SA’s most loved acts such as Majozi, Jesse Clegg, Bianca Blanc and Lee Cole.

A perfect Sunday drive to Harties with the entire family, fans and all-round music lovers can expect incredible performances, great food and ice-cold refreshments along with breathtaking views of the mountain range. 

“I’m incredibly excited to host this show with some of my favourite musicians, who are also good friends of mine and I admire. I will also be launching my debut solo album on this day and I can’t wait to perform some of the songs from the album”, says Ross.

In addition to a great line-up of artists and mouth-watering food, ‘A Big Day Out’ will also help raise funds for Millstream Preparatory School which will be hosting the event.

Gates open at 11:30 and tickets are available for purchase at Quicket https://qkt.io/Q3LhcG  ranging from:

R295 general access

R395 golden circle (limited)

R595 VIP (limited)

