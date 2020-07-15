Wed. Jul 15th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng Appointed New IPID Boss

1 hour ago 1 min read

Picture: Supplied

Share with your network!

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has a new boss after Parliament’s police committee approved the nomination of Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng.

Ntlaseng will take up the job, replacing Robert McBride.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the process to find a suitable candidate was a long and tedious process.

He said after three attempts to recruit an Ipid boss, he’d finally decided on Ntlaseng.

“On the three candidates who were interviewed, Ms Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng was unanimously nominated by the panel as the best candidate whose name should be submitted to Parliament for consideration.”

Committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson said: “The committee, therefore, accepts that Ms Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng be appointed as the executive director of Ipid.”

The nomination has had legal challenges, but the committee has agreed the process to go ahead with her appointment can proceed.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

This Is Who Will Be Prosecuted If People Don’t Wear Masks

19 mins ago
2 min read

You Can Now Return 2 Litre Plastic Coke Bottles For A R9 Deposit

40 mins ago
2 min read

As Judgment Reserved, FITA Wants Tobacco Matter To Be Referred To SCA

1 hour ago
2 min read

‘Please, Don’t Make Us Arrest People At Funerals’: Cele Says No ‘After Tears’

2 hours ago
2 min read

Expect More Roadblocks And Patrols, Warns Cele

2 hours ago
1 min read

SADTU Wants All Schools Closed Until After COVID-19 Peak

21 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Northerns Cricket: We’ve Never Had Any Complaints Of Racism

13 mins ago
2 min read

This Is Who Will Be Prosecuted If People Don’t Wear Masks

19 mins ago
3 min read

Moderna Phase 1 Results Show Coronavirus Vaccine Safe, Induces Immune Response

29 mins ago
2 min read

You Can Now Return 2 Litre Plastic Coke Bottles For A R9 Deposit

40 mins ago