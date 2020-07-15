Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng Appointed New IPID Boss

Share with your network!

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has a new boss after Parliament’s police committee approved the nomination of Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng.

Ntlaseng will take up the job, replacing Robert McBride.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the process to find a suitable candidate was a long and tedious process.

He said after three attempts to recruit an Ipid boss, he’d finally decided on Ntlaseng.

“On the three candidates who were interviewed, Ms Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng was unanimously nominated by the panel as the best candidate whose name should be submitted to Parliament for consideration.”

Committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson said: “The committee, therefore, accepts that Ms Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng be appointed as the executive director of Ipid.”

The nomination has had legal challenges, but the committee has agreed the process to go ahead with her appointment can proceed.

EWN

Share with your network!