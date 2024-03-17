Jemberu Demeke is Injecting Ethiopian Influences into Hip Hop                          

Thanks to a roster of young artists, Meedo Records is at the forefront of the sweeping change that is transforming the Ethiopian music industry. One of their key change-makers is Jedidya Wondwossen, aka Jemberu Demeke, whose fascination with the Amharic language and innovative style fusion is bringing new energy to hip hop. Emphasizing the potency of language, Jemberu speaks about the struggle of finding his voice amidst a landscape dominated by Western influences. How he found solace and authenticity in embracing his cultural roots. “Rapping in English, I realized, was limiting my ability to connect with my audience as well as express my experience vividly,” explains Jemberu, “I began to introspect, and delve into my native language once I joined a cultural club at university.”

