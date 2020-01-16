Jeff Radebe Heads To Lesotho To Calm Tensions

Former Energy Minister Jeff Radebe is heading to crisis-hit Lesotho on Thursday as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special envoy.

Warring factions of Prime Minister Tom Thabane’ s All Basotho Convention party are concluding talks to finalise his exit.

Lesotho courts have been kept busy for a year now trying to find a solution for Thabane’s factionalised ABC Party.

It appears attempts by police to arrest first lady Maesiah Thabane have forced the party to unite.

However, ABC spokesperson Montoeli Masoetsa said that was not the case.

“We will not inhibit law enforcement agents and we are calling on members to report ministers engaged in corruption.”

Masoetsa said the NEC position hadn’t changed; the prime minister must still go.

“Tomorrow’s meeting will decide when he will step down.”

And now President Ramaphosa is sending Radebe to assess the situation during the imminent transition.

