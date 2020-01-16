Thu. Jan 16th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Jeff Radebe Heads To Lesotho To Calm Tensions

Former Energy Minister Jeff Radebe.

Former Energy Minister Jeff Radebe. PICTURE: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

22 mins ago 1 min read

Former Energy Minister Jeff Radebe is heading to crisis-hit Lesotho on Thursday as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special envoy.

Warring factions of Prime Minister Tom Thabane’ s All Basotho Convention party are concluding talks to finalise his exit.

Lesotho courts have been kept busy for a year now trying to find a solution for Thabane’s factionalised ABC Party.

It appears attempts by police to arrest first lady Maesiah Thabane have forced the party to unite.

However, ABC spokesperson Montoeli Masoetsa said that was not the case.

“We will not inhibit law enforcement agents and we are calling on members to report ministers engaged in corruption.”

Masoetsa said the NEC position hadn’t changed; the prime minister must still go.

“Tomorrow’s meeting will decide when he will step down.”

And now President Ramaphosa is sending Radebe to assess the situation during the imminent transition.

EWN

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Telkom Informs Union That It Could Cut As Much As 3000 Jobs

17 mins ago
2 min read

Makgoba ‘Honoured’ To Be Appointed As Eskom Interim Chair

29 mins ago
1 min read

Mbalula Has Robust Plan To Turn ‘Broken’ Prasa Around

17 hours ago
1 min read

Woman Arrested For Killing Newborn Baby In Dutywa

18 hours ago
3 min read

Springboks Nominated For Laureus Team Of The Year

18 hours ago
2 min read

South Africa Will Embrace Private Power Generation, Ramaphosa Says

18 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Telkom Informs Union That It Could Cut As Much As 3000 Jobs

17 mins ago
1 min read

Jeff Radebe Heads To Lesotho To Calm Tensions

22 mins ago
2 min read

Makgoba ‘Honoured’ To Be Appointed As Eskom Interim Chair

29 mins ago
1 min read

Congolese Migrant Takes on the UK and Wins

13 hours ago