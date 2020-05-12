Japan To Approve Its First Antigen Coronavirus Test Kits On Wednesday

The Japanese Health Ministry is set to approve antigen coronavirus testing kits on Wednesday, a ministry official said on Tuesday, in a move to boost the number of diagnostic tests available to battle the pandemic.
Fujirebio, a subsidiary of Japanese diagnostics and laboratory testing service provider Miraca Holdings, last month applied for government approval for Japan’s first antigen coronavirus testing kits.
More Stories
US Supreme Court To Take On Trump
Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 3.5 Million Amid Underreporting Fears
WHO Concerned About COVID-19 Epidemic In West Africa
African Free Trade Agreement Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak
Global Coronavirus Cases Pass 3 Million As Lockdowns Begin To Ease
President of Ghana to Speak at Africa.com Webinar on Crisis Management for African Business Leaders