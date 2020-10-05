Jamming during a Pandemic

iAfrica

Over the weekend, Kenya hosted its first social-distance culture and music event where people enjoyed live bands while they could sit in their vehicles so there is less risk of spreading COVID-19.  The Kikwetu festival aims to bring Kenyans together, despite the pandemic, to celebrate the country’s cultural diversity. 

SOURCE: VOA

