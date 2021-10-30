iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

James Double Blasts Chelsea To Comfortable Win At Newcastle

Scott Heppell/Reuters

2 mins ago 1 min read

Even without a recognised striker on the pitch Chelsea proved far too strong for Newcastle United as Reece James struck twice to fire the Premier League leaders to a 3-0 win at St James’ Park on Saturday.

The painfully unambitious hosts managed to hold out for 65 minutes before James smashed a left-footer past Karl Darlow before belting a right-foot shot into the same part of the net 12 minutes later.

Jorginho’s converted penalty in the 81st minute emphasised the domination of Thomas Tuchel’s team who could not have asked for a better day with title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool both dropping points.

For Newcastle, who finally managed a shot on target after 83 minutes, it was another game in which their shortcomings on the pitch were painfully apparent. They have failed to win any of their first 10 league games this season — only the third time that has happened in the club’s history.

Chelsea lead the standings with 25 points, three ahead of Liverpool and five ahead of City.

Newcastle, for all the riches of their Saudi Arabian owners, are deep in relegation trouble in 19th place with four points.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Man United Ease Pressure On Solskjaer With Win At Spurs

7 seconds ago
1 min read

Valiant Brighton Fight Back To Hold Liverpool To A Draw

5 mins ago
3 min read

Ramsdale Stars As Arsenal Continue Revival With Win At Leicester

3 hours ago
2 min read

Hamilton Finding New Sense Of Purpose In Diversity Drive

11 hours ago
2 min read

Disappointed Raducanu Still Adjusting To Life On Tour

11 hours ago
1 min read

Man Utd Must Come Out Fighting After Liverpool Blow – Solskjaer

11 hours ago
2 min read

Di Maria Shines, Messi Injured As PSG Beat Lille To Go 10 Points Clear

11 hours ago
3 min read

Pakistan Win Afghan Thriller To Close In On Semis Berth

11 hours ago
2 min read

West Ham’s Moyes Waiting With Interest Over Czech Investor Reports

11 hours ago
3 min read

Solskjaer Hits Out At ‘Lies’

11 hours ago
3 min read

Salah Hat-Trick As Liverpool Put Five Past Shambolic United

6 days ago
2 min read

Clinical Leicester Punish Brentford To Seal Victory

6 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Man United Ease Pressure On Solskjaer With Win At Spurs

7 seconds ago
1 min read

James Double Blasts Chelsea To Comfortable Win At Newcastle

2 mins ago
1 min read

Valiant Brighton Fight Back To Hold Liverpool To A Draw

5 mins ago
3 min read

Ramsdale Stars As Arsenal Continue Revival With Win At Leicester

3 hours ago