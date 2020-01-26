Jailed Ugandan Activist Stella Nyanzi Wins PEN Prize for Freedom of Expression

In recognition of her outspoken expression in the face of persecution, Ugandan activitst Stella Nyanzi is the recipient of a PEN prize. Currently jailed for “cyber harassment” due to a poem criticizing the dictatorship of Yoweri Museveni, she continues to garner attention for her fiery resistance.
SOURCE: OKAY AFRICA
